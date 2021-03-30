Up The Ladder: Icon Films

Icon Films named Belinda Cherrington as creative director.

Based in Washington D.C., Cherrington will be responsible for expanding the company’s brand in adventure programming, presenting innovations in the natural history space, and growing on-screen and off-screen talent. Prior to joining Icon Films, she held the position of creative director at Red Rock Films. At Icon Films, she will report to Laura Marshall, CEO and co-founder.

Cherrington, creative director of Icon Films, said, “The opportunity to lead a truly independent company with the ambition, resources and vision to build a new generation of returning brands for the UK, SVOD and US markets is incredibly exciting in a time when the whole content production landscape is changing and expanding.”

Laura Marshall, CEO of Icon Films, commented, “At a time of renewal, we are delighted to welcome Belinda to Icon Films. She brings creativity matched with clarity of purpose and a reputation for being an inspiring and supportive leader who shares our values and vision for the future.”