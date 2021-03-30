Univision Communications Launches PrendeTV Streaming Service

Univision Communications rolled out PrendeTV, its VoD service created for U.S. Hispanic audiences.

PrendeTV features 40 streaming channels and 10,000 hours of free, premium Spanish-language content. The highlighted channels include “jajaja” for comedy series and stand-up shows, “Nuestras Series” for the best series from Latin America, “Liga Mex” for memorable matches and tournaments, and “Fe” for religious programming, among many other options.

The streaming service is the exclusive home to Univision’s and Televisa’s content libraries. Content partners include Banijay, Calinos, Caracol, FilmRise, Nelvana, RCN, and more. Hollywood studios such as Disney and Lionsgate will soon add blockbuster movies to the service.

Pierluigi Gazzolo, president and chief transformation officer at Univision, remarked, “The launch of PrendeTV signals a new transformation era for Univision as we expand our already dominant position in U.S. Hispanic broadcasting into the AVOD streaming market and build on our leadership as the largest Spanish-language content and media company in the U.S.”

Gazzolo continued, “Anchored by our exclusive Univision and Televisa programming, we’ve brought together the best content providers, brands and distribution partners to create an unrivaled service for U.S. Hispanics in a way that only Univision can.”