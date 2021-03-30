NAB Show Premiere Set For April 2021

NAB Show Premiere will take place online from April 12-23, 2021, on NAB Amplify.

The special online event will showcase new product launches, panel discussions, and networking opportunities. Programming will feature an executive perspective on streaming, a review of broadcasting during a pandemic, as well as tech deep dives into HD Radio and edge computing. NAB will also present the TV Chairman’s Award and the Crystal Radio Awards.

Later in the year, NAB Show will be held as an in-person event in Las Vegas from October 9-13, 2021.

Chris Brown, executive vice president of Conventions and Business Operations at NAB, stated, “NAB Show Premiere is strategically timed to bring the media and entertainment community together in April when we would normally be gathering in Las Vegas. The content is indicative of our commitment to connecting the NAB Show community year-round and provides a critical touch point for companies to roll out new products.”