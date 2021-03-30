Dynamic Television Sells ‘My Funeral’ To ARTE

Dynamic Television announced the sale of My Funeral to European culture channel ARTE.

Produced by Glassriver, My Funeral depicts a grumpy man who is unexpectedly diagnosed with an incurable brain tumor. Convinced of his imminent death, he decides to throw his own funeral to reconcile his regrets in life.

The Icelandic dark comedy originally debuted in Iceland on Siminn Premium SVoD. The series will premiere on the ARTE website later in the year.

Dan March, managing partner at Dynamic, commented, “We’re thrilled to be working with ARTE, a renowned broadcaster of high-quality cultural programming, it’s a perfect fit for the show. My Funeral has had an amazing run in Iceland, and we’re excited to now be sharing this series with more audiences throughout Europe.”