Allied Global Marketing Opens Sydney Office

Allied Global Marketing expanded its global footprint with the opening of a new office in Sydney, Australia.

The Sydney office will support existing operations and further boost business in the region. Industry veteran Jamie Crick has been brought on as managing director, APAC Region, to lead the Sydney office’s efforts. In his extensive background in digital marketing, Crick co-founded social video advertising and content business Boom, and he was part of the launch team for the creative agency Emotive.

In 2018, Allied opened a global office in London. With the launch of the Sydney office, the company now runs campaigns across six continents, providing existing and future global clients with support across time zones.

Adam Cunningham, chief global strategist at Allied Global Marketing, stated, “We are thrilled to welcome Jamie to the team as he will be integral in leading our effort in this key market. Jamie brings strong leadership, a proven track record, and deep relationships, which will prove invaluable as we expand our business in the region. Having him on the ground will provide existing clients with additional local resources and expertise, while providing the agency with the opportunity to seek new business and partnerships.”