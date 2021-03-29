VIS And Telefe Confirm ‘El Primero de Nosotros’ Cast

ViacomCBS International Studios (VIS) and Telefe announced the cast for El Primero de Nosotros.

El Primero de Nosotros will star Benjamín Vicuña, Paola Krum, Luciano Castro, and Jorgelina Aruzzi, Damián de Santos, and Mercedes Funes. The dramedy series depicts a group of friends whose lives change complete when they find out that one of them suffers from a terminal illness.

Ernesto Korovsky. And Romina Moretto are attached to write, with the collaboration of Micaela Libson and Juan Ciuffo. With Pablo Vásquez and Pablo Ambrosino as directors, filming will begin mid-April in Buenos Aires.

The VIS production will debut on Telefe this year.