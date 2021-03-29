Up The Ladder: Tern Television

Tern Television, a factual producer part of Zinc Media Group, named David Marshall (pictured) as head of Entertainment.

Reporting to managing director Harry Bell, Marshall will start in his new role on April 6, 2021. Before joining Tern, he served as head of Factual Entertainment and Formats at Beezr Studios. He also previously launched Tern’s studio-based dating format Love Song. In the past, as a key development producer at STV, IWC, and BBC Studios, he created new formats for Sky and Channel 4, and he worked on brands such as X Factor, Britain’s Got Talent, and Big Brother.

Harry Bell, managing director at Tern Television, commented, “David joins Tern as one of the Nations’ greatest new entertainment talents. Having learnt his trade on some of Britain’s most popular formats, he thinks big and plays big. He’s the perfect fit.”