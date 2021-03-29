FilmRise Launches ‘Bloodline Detectives’ In April Streaming Offering

FilmRise will release the new series Bloodline Detectives as part of its free streaming offerings in April.

Hosted by Nancy Grace, Bloodline Detectives shares cold cases that are solved with groundbreaking DNA profiling technology. The new series will be available for free streaming on Pluto TV, XUMO, Tubi, and Crackle.

Comedy TV Binge Week will run from April 5-11 on the FilmRise Classic TV channel. The laugh-out-loud programming will feature the original U.K. version of Shameless, Peep Show, Father Ted, The Greatest American Hero, and Plebs, among others.

From April 17-18, “Beyond Belief: Fact or Fiction” The Creepy Collection will be available for free on the FilmRise Horror Channel, showcasing spine-tingling episodes of the iconic paranormal series.

Available through FilmRise Free Movies, The Awards Seasons Favorites will take place from April 24-25. The marathon will present favorite awards contenders from the past, including Richard Linklater’s Bernie from 2011, Lee Daniels’ The Paperboy from 2012, and Lionel Jeffries’ The Railway Children from 1970.

FilmRise Horror will stream the Full Moon Marathon on the weekend of April 24-26, with titles such as Ginger Snaps and Howl.

Lastly, April 28 will feature an all-day “Modern Hero TV” marathon, a RedBox exclusive for National Superhero Day on FilmRise Free Movies Channel. The marathon will highlight inspiring stories from women such as the Duchess of York Sarah Ferguson, equality pioneer Gloria Allred, and Poo-Pourri founder and CEO Suzy Batiz, among others.