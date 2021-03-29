Ánima’s ‘Cranston Academy: Monster Zone’ To Be Released In Australia And New Zealand

Ánima announced that its animated feature film Cranston Academy: Monster Zone will roll out in Australia and New Zealand starting April 7, 2021.

Produced by Ánima CEO Fernando de Fuentes Sainz and COO José C. Garcia de Letona, the family adventure film tells the story of Danny, a teenage genius, who is offered a scholarship to attend the Cranston Academy, where a rivalry sparks between him and the number one student, Liz. Danny accidentally opens a portal to another dimension, unleashing a slew of monsters in the school. He and Liz must team up with a half-moth, half-man professor to save the school.

Cranston Academy: Monster Zone has also been sold in several territories around the world, including Mexico, Germany, Austria, Portugal, Italy, CIS and Baltics, Vietnam, Middle East, U.K., and South Africa, by Double Dutch International.

José C. Garcia de Letona, COO and founding partner of Ánima, stated, “The timing of this announcement could not be better as Cranston Academy: Monster Zone was just recently nominated for a Quirino Awards as one of the Best Ibero-American Animation Feature Films. I am confident this animated adventure will be loved in Australia and New Zealand, as it has around the world.”