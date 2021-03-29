AMR Secures Distribution Of ‘Ivan Milat’ Doc

Abacus Media Rights (AMR) obtained the distribution rights to Ivan Milat: Buried Secrets.

Produced by EQ Media Group and Australia’s Bannaby Productions, the documentary shares the untold true story of serial killer Ivan Robert Marko Milat. The documentary series recently aired on Channel 7 in Australia.

AMR also secured international sales. The documentary has been picked up by RTL Crime for Germany, and by A+E Networks UK for Crime + Investigation for the. U.K., Central and Eastern Europe, Greece, Benelux, the Middle East and Africa.

In addition to sales for Ivan Milat, AMR confirmed sales for other EQ programs. Hitler’s The Secret Sex Life has been acquired by NTV in Germany, National Geographic in Japan, The History Channel Iberia, and A&E for the U.K., Benelux, CEE, and Sweden. How the Nazis Lost the War has also been sold to National Geographic for Benelux and Japan, The History Channel Iberia, and A&E for the U.K., CEE, and Sweden.

Jonathan Ford, managing director of AMR, remarked, “It’s a real pleasure working with EQ Media Group and to represent their diverse programming internationally. We are extremely pleased to have already secured sales of true crime documentary series Ivan Milat: Buried Secrets. It is a disturbing, riveting story that remains open-ended as there are potentially many more victims yet to be found.”