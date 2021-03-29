All3Media Int’l To Distribute ‘Who is Ghislaine Maxwell?’

All3Media International picked up the sales rights to the Who is Ghislaine Maxwell?

Produced by Roast Beef Productions for Channel 4, the feature-length documentary looks at the enigmatic British socialite who faces trial for her role in the Jeffrey Epstein scandal. The film includes exclusive interviews with those close to Maxwell, from friends and former boyfriends to rivals and confidants. The documentary will share an insightful portrayal of Maxwell’s personal life and true nature.

All3Media International will oversee global distribution rights, excluding the U.K.

Rachel Job, SVP of Non-Scripted at All3Media International, said, “We are thrilled to partner with Roast Beef Productions on this brand-new project. Their expertise and authority in non-fiction guarantees this will be the ultimate, timely telling of Ghislaine Maxwell’s story. The Roast Beef team have already delivered some of the most gripping films in the non-fiction genre in recent years, and this latest production, with its eminent line-up of creatives behind the camera, promises further compelling, excellent television.”