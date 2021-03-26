Up The Ladder: Barcroft Studios

Future announced that John Farrar will take on the role of chief creative officer of Barcroft Studios.

Farrar will succeed Alex Morris, who will step down in April 2021 after 13 years with the company. In addition to his role at Barcroft, Farrar will continue to oversee Future Studios. Since joining Barcroft in 2019, he has served as executive producer on Two Sisters One Body, Biggest Little Christmas Showdown, and Mind Yourself.

Katie O’Reilly has also been named Operations director. She previously served as Finance director for Barcroft Studios.

Farrar said, “It’s time to embark on the next chapter of the Barcroft story and I’m excited to take the reins at this time of significant growth and opportunity. Alex has been at the creative heart of Barcroft Studios for well over a decade. He’s helped the company grow from a three-man picture agency in Tottenham into a global multi-platform specialist that connects with over 500 million people a month. We all wish him well in his next endeavor.”