Pluto TV Adds New Channels For LATAM And Brazil

Pluto TV will celebrate its one-year anniversary of launch in Latin America in April.

The free TV streaming service will add four new channels for Spanish-speaking countries in Latin America and one new channel in Brazil.

On March 26, 2021, Pluto TV will launch Loupe, which will showcase art and artists worldwide. In Brazil, the service will roll out BET (Black Entertainment Television), which highlights black culture and entertainment.

Three new channels will launch in Spanish-speaking countries on April 6. Nosey Scandals will feature fan favorites such as Jerry Springer and Maury Povich. Nosey Cases will offer intense court drama, such as Divorce Court and Eye for An Eye. In addition, Tokusatsu will bring together the heroes and villains of the classic Japanese tradition of tokusatsu.