Inaugural Kwetu International Animation Film Fest Set For April 2021

The Kwetu International Animation Film Festival (KIAFF) will kick off its first edition online from April 2-3, 2021.

With the theme of “Between Art and Reality,” the two-day festival will feature animation films from around the world and in a number of categories, including features, shorts, and TV commercials. Animation fans across the world will be able to watch the films through KIAFF’s streaming partner NuellaTV.

In addition to the festival, the “Writing for Animation” workshop, with instruction from MediaOne’s Anaeli Kihunrwa, will be held from April 1-3.