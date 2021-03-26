About Premium Content Sells ‘Keeping Faith’ S3

About Premium Content (APC) closed new international sales deals for the third season of Keeping Faith.

Produced by Vox Pictures for S4C and BBC Wales, the third season of Keeping Faith sees Eve Myles returning as Faith Howells, alongside a cast that includes Bradley Freegard and Mark Lewis Jones. The new season will premiere tomorrow, March 27, 2021, on BBC One.

The new season has been picked up by TG4 for Ireland, Pickbox for the Balkans, and AMC Networks International Southern Europe for Spain and Portugal. Previous broadcasters to have secured the season also include MTVA in Hungary, Antena TV Group in Romania, Yes-DBS in Israel, RTP in Portugal, and CANAL+ and Ale Kino+ in Poland.

APC also expanded its co-production deal with Acorn Media Enterprises (AME) for all rights to the third season in U.S., Canada, Australia and New Zealand for AMC Networks’ Acorn TV. In Germany, FOX has also confirmed for season three. TV4 Media has secured the SVoD rights to all three seasons for Denmark, Norway, and Sweden, and the free TV rights for TV4 Sweden.

Laurent Boissel and Emmanuelle Guilbart, joint-CEOs and co-founders at APC, stated, “We are excited to be finishing this incredible project on a high, ensuring that the third and final series of Keeping Faith will be seen across the U.K. on BBC One, as well as by faithful audiences around the globe who have avidly watched the first two seasons.”