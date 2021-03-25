Portfolio Closes Sales For ‘The Cat In The Hat Knows A Lot About That!’

Portfolio Entertainment signed new deals for The Cat In The Hat Knows A Lot About That! and the holiday movie The Cat In The Hat Knows A Lot About Christmas!

Sky Kids picked up seasons two and three of The Cat In The Hat Knows A Lot About That!, as well as four educational games based on the show, including Builda-ma-loo and Invention Engine. For French-speaking Canada, Unis TV also acquired the first two seasons of the animated series.

In addition, Portfolio sold the holiday movie to KiKa in Germany and NRK in Norway.

Donnie MacIntyre, VP of Sales and Business evelopment at Portfolio Entertainment, remarked, “The enduring legacy of Dr. Seuss’ beloved character lives on as a new generation of kids around the world will be going on adventures with the Cat in the big striped hat and his friends. Portfolio’s catalogue of best-in-class children’s content continues to attract leading global kids broadcasters and we’re delighted that our partners will be bringing this classic series and holiday special to their audiences.”