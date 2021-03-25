One Animation Inks New Deals For ‘Oddbods’ And ‘Insectibles’

One Animation scored a slew of linear broadcast sales for Oddbods and Insectibles.

Televisa acquired the first two seasons of the long-form version of Oddbods, as well as the first season of short-form content. In Latin America, WarnerMedia also obtained the Oddbeard’s Curse Halloween special for Boomerang and Cartoon Network.

France’s teleTOON+ picked up a package that included the renewal for seasonal specials, including Party Monsters, The Festive Menace, and Zee Force Five.

In Poland, Studio N secured the free TV and SVoD rights to seasons one through three of the long-form version, as well as The Festive Menace, Zee Force Five, Party Monsters, and Oddbeard’s Curse specials.

Singapore-based distributor Bomanbridge Media sold the third season of the seven-minute Oddbods version and seasonal specials to True Visions Group in Thailand and Canal+ in Myanmar. For Malaysia and Brunei, Astro acquired the long-form third season for the Astro Ceria channel and Astro GO VoD offering.

Season one of Insectibles was sold to TRO in Russia and RedHead SARL for free TV distribution in South Africa.

Michele Schofield, SVP Content Distribution at One Animation, stated, “Now more than ever, animated comedy content is providing children with much needed-escapism and comfort. Oddbods and Insectibles are both highly entertaining with heaps of fun and comedy, and it’s wonderful to see new and existing broadcast partners around the world embrace this pair of imaginative series.”