MIPTV Reveals Partner Content Showcases For Digital Market

Digital MIPTV will feature Partner Content Showcases on April 9 and April 12, 2021.

Twelve global partners will share 30-minute presentations highlighting content and insights across genres.

All3Media International will offer a first look at new shows as well as intel on a new slate of formats. BBC will also present three new formats, Fact or Fake, Filth, and This Is My House.

Spain’s Catalan Films will focus on five cartoons series from Brutal Media, Peekaboo Animation, and others. Globo is participating in two separate showcases, “The Future is Female” and “Global Hits Makeover.”

Supported by the Shanghai Media Group, iFormats is putting on the “Wisdom in China” showcase as part of MIPFormats.

Additional participants include KOCCA, IMPS, Istanbul Chamber of Commerce, Japan’s Tokyo Broadcasting System, Germany’s ZDF Enterprises, and NTV and Yellow, Black, and White from Russia.