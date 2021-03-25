HBO Europe Greenlights ‘The Informant’

HBO Europe gave a greenlight to Hungarian drama The Informant.

Written by Bálint Szentgyörgyi, the series portrays a 20-year-old student who lives a second life as a government informant in 1980s Hungary. Geri must navigate keeping his two lives separate as he throws himself into a world of beautiful girls, wild parties, and heated political debates.

Executive producers for HBO Europe include Camilla Curtis, Johnathan Young, and Antony Root.

Writer and director Bálint Szentgyörgyi said, “I am really excited to see how the audience receives this series which is as much the story of first parties and first loves as it is of important, life-changing decisions – and also a fascinating mystery.”

Johnathan Young, executive producer for HBO Europe, commented, “As soon as we read Bálint Szentgyörgyi’s pilot script we were hooked on The Informant. The opportunity to revisit a well-known period in Hungary’s history with fresh eyes and vivid young characters was too good to miss. We hope our show will surprise the audience as well as entertain. This is not the grim 80’s as is sometimes portrayed. Our characters are determined to make the most of their lives and are embracing every opportunity with warmth, and looking forward to the future with optimism.”