Banijay Rights Confirms ‘Juda’ S2 On Hulu

Banijay Rights confirmed that Hulu picked up the second season of Juda.

Produced by United Studios of Israel for HOT, the hit Israeli scripted series returns with a new installment of the vampire franchise written by Zion Baruch. The season follows Juda, the Jewish vampire, as he sets out to return his lost love and evade a young generation of Romanian vampires. Banijay Rights oversees international distribution for both the format and finished tape.

Season two will premiere on the U.S. streaming platform on March 30, 2021.

Nadav Hanin, VP of Content at HOT, said, “We are thrilled that Juda season 2 will return to streaming on Hulu. As HOT continues to affirm its foothold in the international content market, our original shows keep gaining interest and rapport around the world. Juda is the latest in a long list of HOT’s series that have recently found homes in international broadcasters and streaming services, including shows like Losing Alice, Uri and Ella, Nehama, The Wordmaker, and Euphoria, among many others.”