ViacomCBS Inks Format Deal For ‘Couples Therapy’ In Israel

ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group licensed the format rights to Couples Therapy in a deal with July-August Productions.

Originally produced for Showtime in the U.S., Couples Therapy enters the weekly therapy sessions of different couples. The docu-series has recently been commissioned for a second season in the U.S.

July-August Productions will adapt the format for Israeli audiences, with production starting this month. The local version will broadcast as a 12-episode series on KAN in Israel later this year.

Paul Gilbert, senior vice president of Formats at ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group, commented, “We’re very pleased to partner with July-August Productions to debut an Israeli adaptation of this format for KAN. Couples Therapy, introduced by Showtime, has already proved a hit in the U.S., attracting viewers with its compelling, raw and honest insight into real-life therapy sessions. July-August Productions’ fantastic reputation for adapting international formats and KAN’s wide audience reach are the perfect combination to maximize the potential of this unique docu-series in a brand-new territory.”