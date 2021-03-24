Hitlab Presents AI-Powered Digital Emerging Artist Showcase

Hitlab launched its Digital Emerging Artist Showcase (DEAS) on March 17, 2021.

The Digital Emerging Artist Showcase will offer musical artists with a novel opportunity to be seen and heard by music industry influencers and record executives. The first-of-its-kind event will utilize Hitlab’s proprietary DNA technology in analyzing and scoring artist submissions.

DEAS will be introduced in Africa, with further rollout plans to be revealed for additional markets over the coming year.

Michel Zgarka, president and CEO of Hitlab, stated, “Over the next couple of weeks, Hitlab will be making even more exciting announcements. [The organization is] laser-focused on the most immediate launch of the DEAS. In Africa. We want that to be a smooth transaction and a learning opportunity as we plan for DEAS in other parts of the world.”

Hitlab also announced the enhancement of its AI-powered proprietary products, the predictive analytics tool DNA (Digital Nuance Analysis) and the mobile application Can-U-Sing.

Zgarka continued, “We have applied our best R&D in advancing AI technology that can revolutionize the way we discover cultural content and nurture talent. We are looking at 2021 as a monumental year for our company, and our product development group is giving us reasons to be very optimistic.”

Over the past year, Hitlab has secured several business partnerships and agreements. In fall 2020, the company teamed up with TRACE, and it has since signed partnerships with Boomplay and Africa Sports Ventures Group.

More recently, the company inked a joint promotional deal with discovered.tv, a global digital and social network for creators, and an agreement with SKRRT, a digital platform that breaks down geographic barriers for audiences to experience events.