Gusto TV Launches Linear Food Channel On rlaxx TV In Europe

Gusto TV will roll out a linear food channel on rlaxx TV.

Combining a linear television viewing experience with the flexibility of video-on-demand, rlaxx TV is currently available in the U.K., Germany, Switzerland, and Austria, with other territories in Europe to follow. Gusto TV will provide rlaxx TV’s audiences with its innovative food programming, with titles such as Cook Like a Chef and Let’s Brunch.

Gusto TV continues to expand its slate of 4K food programming for its channel line-up. The food channel will add CombiNation Plates in the fall.

Chris Knight, CEO and president of Gusto Worldwide Media, stated, “Gusto TV is about food, love and culture from around the world and we’re looking forward to growing our viewership with rlaxx TV’s diverse audience. Prepare to be hungry, EU!!!”

Ronny Lutzi, CEO of rlaxx TV, added, “Cooking is a trend, and more and more people are finding recreation in preparing their own food. Gusto TV’s programs not only provide spectacular insights into cuisines and cultures from around the globe, but plenty of inspiration for our diverse viewership. We are therefore delighted to have Gusto TV as a partner at our side.”