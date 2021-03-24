FilmRise Secures Worldwide Digital Distribution To ‘Highway to Heaven’

FilmRise acquired the worldwide digital distribution rights to Highway to Heaven.

Starring Michael Landon and Victor French, the classic television series follows a probationary angel sent back to Earth who partners with an ex-cop to help people. The series aired for five seasons on NBC from 1984 to 1989, and it received several Emmy nominations during its run.

Danny Fisher, CEO of FilmRise, remarked, “We’re thrilled to add the beloved series Highway to Heaven to FilmRise’s constantly growing library of treasured, classic television series. Now, millions of original fans will be able to re-watch the series and a whole new group of viewers will have the opportunity to discover it – including in multiple dubbed versions throughout the world. Additionally, we will now be able to release newly restored HD versions, which we are excited to introduce to streaming.”

Wayne Lepoff, president and CEO of Genesis International TV & Film, commented, “Genesis is excited that FilmRise, a company with a proven track record of success with digital properties, has partnered with us on Highway to Heaven. Since Genesis first introduced Highway to Heaven into U.S. television syndication, our admiration for Michael Landon and his legacy, as well as his family and business team, has been unparalleled.”