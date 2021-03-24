DISCOP Africa Sets Dates For December In Kigali

Basic Lead announced its partnership with Reed Exhibitions Africa on the 25th edition of DISCOP Africa.

DISCOP Africa will take place from December 12-14, 2021, as an in-person market within the Intra-African Trade Fair (IATF) in Kigali, Rwanda. To be held at the Kigali Convention Center, DISCOP Africa is expected to welcome 40 exhibitors and more than 200 content acquisition executives.

DISCOP Africa’s focus will be to deliver high-performance meetings for its participants. Organizers will provide personalized research and matchmaking assistance led by networking experts and data as early as July 5. In addition, the three-day market will feature an overall program that includes live sessions regarding Africa’s booming sport television industry, the power of faith-based entertainment, and Rwanda’s ambitions as a key co-production partner.

IATF 2021 will present a platform showcasing Africa’s creative and cultural industries from December 8-14. A series of virtual panels organized by the African Export-Import Bank will lead into DISCOP Africa.

Registration for DISCOP Africa opens April 5.