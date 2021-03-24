Alberto Ciurana 1960-2021

Well known LATAM TV veteran Alberto Ciurana, a chief Content and Distribution officer of Mexico’s TV Azteca, died March 23, 2021, at the age of 60 as a result of COVID-19.

On March 10, Ciurana posted on Instagram that, despite having received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, he had been infected with the virus and was working from home while experiencing mild symptoms.

Ciurana joined TV Azteca in 2017 and previously held the position of president of programming and content at Univision Networks since 2012. Before then, Ciurana was VP of Programming at Televisa, which he joined in 1997