Series Mania Launches Eureka Series

Series Mania introduced a new initiative, Eureka Series.

Created by the Series Mania Institute, in partnership with La Fémis, the intensive 14-week training course brings together six writers and six producers from across Europe.

The training course will feature a round of masterclasses with creators, showrunners, and other professionals of TV series; case studies of European series with creators; and practical courses concerning the television industry, from financing and production to group work on future co-production projects. The course ends with a two-week residency in which projects will be pitched to a jury of broadcasters, including France Télévisions, RAI, and ZDF.

In addition, selected participants will be able to attend this year’s Series Mania Forum, which will be held from August 30-September 2.

Eureka Series will be held in Lille from September 6-December 10, 2021. The deadline for the call for applications will be May 14.

Laurence Herszberg, founder and general director of Series Mania, stated, “Since announcing the Series Mania Institute last June, we have been working toward our mission to reinforce the training of European professionals in the field of series and audiovisual content. With today’s launch of Eureka Series, we are encouraging the emergence of new talent from a diversity of backgrounds and origins and bringing together multiple nationalities to benefit from the support of international teachers, industry professionals and our partner schools. We could not be prouder.”