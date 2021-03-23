MSC Inks Distribution Deal With Signature Entertainment

The Mise En Scène Company (MSC) inked a distribution deal with Signature Entertainment for Chris Poché’s The True Don Quixote in the U.K.

Starring Tim Blake Nelson and Jacob Batalon, among others, The True Don Quixote is a modern adaptation of the classic novel by Cervantes. The film follows as Nelson dons his makeshift armor and rides a rusty old vespa in the wilds of Louisiana.

Signature Entertainment will launch The True Don Quixote in the third quarter of 2021.

The Mise En Scene Company’s Paul Yates remarked, “We’re delighted that The True Don Quixote has found such a respectable home in the United Kingdom. We’re really excited to be working with the team at Signature who have a career history in excellence. The passion and creativity that their company can bring to the table on this film is only equal to our own; it means a great deal to us and the producers to have found a distributor who believes in the film and its potential in the same way we do.”