MISTCO Set To Distribute ‘The Shadow Team’

MISTCO will represent The Shadow Team for international distribution.

Produced by TIMS&B Production for TRT1, The Shadow Team revolves around a group of agents who are selected for a special mission to fight against enemies. Starring Mesut Akusta and Caglar Ertugrul, among others, the series depicts the devotion and sacrifice of seven agents as they leave their lives behind and become shadows for their country.

Aysegul Tuzun, general manager at MISTCO, commented, “We are pleased to announce that we have international distribution rights for The Shadow Team. All TRT titles are very strong in this season and we are proud of this success and happy to offer different genres to our clients. The series made a great start in Turkey and we believe that it has huge potential in the international market as well.”