Mediawan Secures International Sales For ‘Moloch’

Mediawan confirmed a slew of sales for Moloch to select international broadcasters.

Produced by Calt Studio, Arte, and Belga Productions, Moloch is set in an industrial seaside town where strangers are suddenly bursting into flames. The thriller follows a troubled young journalist and a grief-stricken psychiatrist as they undertake an investigation to catch a glimpse of the truth.

Moloch has been picked up by Disney France, DR for Denmark, and AMC Networks for its Sundance Now streaming service in the U.S., Canada, and the U.K.

Valérie Vleeschhouwer, managing director for Mediawan Rights commented, “This original thriller, which explores modern and fantastical themes, is now attracting a discerning international audience. Mediawan Rights is proud to promote a French production that is both audacious and high-quality.”