AMC’s Shudder Picks Up ‘Fried Barry’

Shudder acquired Ryan Kruger’s Fried Barry for release across North America, the U.K., Ireland, and New Zealand.

Produced by James C. Williamson and Kruger, Fried Barry tells the story of a drug-addled degenerate who gets abducted by aliens. Barry sits back as an alien visitor takes control of his body and goes on a joyride throughout Cape Town.

AMC Networks’ streaming service for horror and supernatural programming will stream the South African film starting May 6, 2021.

Craig Engler, general manager of Shudder, commented, “Fried Barry is going to blow people’s minds when it hits Shudder. It’s a bold, creative film from the delightfully demented yet visionary mind of Ryan Kruger and unlike anything else you’ll see this year.”