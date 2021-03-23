All3Media International Closes Multi-Territory SVoD With Discovery+

All3Media International struck a multi-territory SVoD deal with discovery+ for more than 250 hours of non-scripted content.

The discovery+ streaming service picked up the SVoD rights to both seasons of Race Across the World (pictured) for North America, India, Italy, and Spain.

Later this year, all four seasons of Studio Lambert’s Naked Attraction will roll out on the platform in North America. A local version of the show will soon launch in Norway on discovery+ as well.

Discovery+ also secured the North American SVoD rights to 11 seasons of The Undateables.

The high-volume deal also includes the SVoD rights for North America to All3Media International’s Gordon Ramsay portfolio, which includes Culinary Genius (UK), The F Word (UK), Kitchen Nightmares, and more.

Additional titles include Generation Porn, The Elephant Hospital, Ski A&E, Extrem Everest, and The Parachute Murder Plot.

Sally Habbershaw, EVP Americas at All3Media International, commented, “As the way we consume all genres of content continues to evolve, the roll out of discovery+ around the world represents a fantastic opportunity to bring premium non-scripted content to a brand-new audience. People have never been more fascinated by real-life stories, whether we tell them via globe-trotting adventures, innovative dating shows or intense culinary battles – so we’re very pleased that this diverse selection of titles will be available in multiple territories and forges our partnership with discovery +.”