Sky To Air ‘Domina’ Starting In May

Sky will air the new original series Domina in May 2021 on Sky Atlantic and the streaming service NOW.

Produced by Sky Studios and Fifty Fathoms, the epic historical drama depicts the power struggles of Ancient Rome from the perspective of women. Starring Kasia Smutniak along with a stellar international cast, the eight-part drama follows the extraordinary rise of Livia Drusilla, who overcame adversity and became the most powerful woman in the world.

In addition to being available in the U.K., Domina will also air in the U.S. on Epix in June.

NBCUniversal Global Distribution will oversee international sales.