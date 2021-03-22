Dandelooo Set To Distribute ‘Jasmine and Jambo’

Dandelooo will oversee international distribution of Jasmine and Jambo.

Produced by Barcelona-based Teidees, the brand-new preschool series revolves around two friends, Jasmine and Jambo, who share a passion for music. Filled with musical notes and humor, the show follows the two in Soundland, the surreal land where music reigns.

Currently in production, the first two episodes of the Jasmine and Jambo will be available at MIPTV. The full series will be available by the end of the year.

Emmanuèle Pétry Sirvin, co-founder of Dandelooo, remarked, “At Dandelooo we strive for meaningful programs and we have for some time now been looking for a show about music, in fact all kinds of musical themed shows. That’s why we are thrilled to have spotted this wonderful series which is now in production and signed the worldwide distribution rights with Teidees. Everything about Jasmine and Jambo is exciting: the concept, the fun, the topics, the design, the loveable characters and we can’t wait to share our excitement and introduce this little gem of a series to buyers from around the world.”

Silvia Cortés, director of Jasmine and Jambo, said, “The Teidees team is as excited about this show as Jasmine and Jambo are about music. It’s magical. And something really nice happened too – this excitement has gotten into Dandelooo! The magic is working again: we have the best international distributor for this musical score. We are excited too!”