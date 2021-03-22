Channel 5 Commissions Two History Titles From Blakeway

Blakeway Productions, part of Zinc Media Group, has been commissioned by Channel 5 for 1939: Hollywood’s Golden Year.

The two-part special explores the stories and celebrities from Hollywood’s golden era. The show will feature figures such as Judy Garland’s daughter Lorna Luft, Hollywood expert and star Stephen Fry, Laurence Olivier’s son Tarquin, and director Peter Bogdanovich. The historical documentary will tell the intertwined stories of studio moguls, directors, and stars from Judy Garland and Better Davis to John Wayne and Laurence Olivier.

Channel 5 also recommissioned Tony Robinson’s History of Britain for a second season. Co-produced by Motion Content Group, the series returns with Tony Robinson to offer an in-depth look at the history of Great Britain through the lives of ordinary people.

Emma Hindley, creator director at Zinc for Blakeway, stated, “History is incredibly important to us as a company. Blakeway is able to approach the genre in a multitude of ways, to appeal to a wide range of audiences. Both these commissions represent an accessible take on their subject matter, whether it be exploring the glitz and glamour of Hollywood’s golden era via the entertaining and insightful stories of the biggest stars of its day, or Tony Robinson’s inimitable skill at seeing British history’s biggest moments through the eyes of ordinary Brits. We’re delighted to be growing our relationship and history portfolio with Channel 5.”