CBS Studios Inks First-Look Deal With Syrreal Entertainment

CBS Studios signed a first-look international television agreement with Syrreal Entertainment, the Berlin-based production company led by Sigi Kamml and Christian Alvart (pictured).

As part of the partnership, CBS Studios and Syrreal will work together on sourcing, acquiring, and developing scripted content for the international market.

The first project to come out of the collaboration will be the dark comedy Ze Network starring David Hasselhoff. Created by Alvart, the series tells the fictional story of Hollywood actor David Hasselhoff as he takes on a lead role in a theater play in Germany. His role leads him into the center of an international conspiracy of former cold war assassins. Ze Network will be available for TVNOW, the Mediengruppe RTL’s SVoD service in Germany.

CBS Studios holds the remake and other derivative rights to the series. ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group will oversee distribution outside of German-speaking territories.

Sigi Kamml commented, “Today, with all this wonderful entertainment, it becomes harder than ever to keep things interesting, so we will try to surprise people with this show. Ze Network is a series with an outstanding cast and a very unusual story. I am delighted that TVNOW and CBS Studios see the potential of this project.”

Alvart added, “I’m thrilled to find myself working with partners who are ready to bring a wild, surprising and unique concept just as this into the entertainment world. I can’t wait to share with audiences the crazy ride Mr. Hasselhoff will be bravely taking on with Ze Germans.”