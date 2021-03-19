NFL’s Billions Windfalls

The U.S. National Football League made $100 billion 11-year deals with Amazon (for Thursday night American football starting in 2022), CBS and FOX (for Sunday afternoon games), and NBC (for Sunday night football).

ESPN will keep Monday night football, and its sister network ABC will join the rotation of broadcasters who televise the Super Bowl (the championship final game).

CBS, FOX and NBC will be paying $2 billion each per season. Amazon will pay $1 billion per year. Disney’s ESPN will pay $2.7 billion annually. The accord calls for the agreement to be renegotiated after the seventh year.