Kino Polska TV Brings Dizi To Poland

SPI International affiliate Kino Polska TV will launch Dizi in Poland in April 2021.

Dizi will be available on Vectra and Multimedia Polska in the Gold package and MaxBox package. With a worldwide reach across 81 countries, the Turkish drama channel showcases critically acclaimed Turkish series, such as Black Money Love and 20 Minutes, among many others. The channel will broadcast 24 hours a day, seven days a week, with high-quality Polish voiceover.

Berk Uziyel, CEO at SPI International, stated, “We are excited to launch Dizi in Poland, which will delight quality drama fans in the country with its specially curated programming that features some of Turkey’s most popular and critically-acclaimed productions.”

Bogusław Kisielewski, president of Kino Polska TV, added, “Today, Turkey is a series empire, and we – due to the pedigree of our majority shareholder SPI International – have access to the best Turkish content. We intend to use this to build the market position of Dizi in Poland.”