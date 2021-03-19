Electric Entertainment Acquires ‘California Love’

Electric Entertainment secured all worldwide rights to California Love.

Starring Allen Payne and Christa B. Allen, among others, the full-length feature film tells the true story about Joanne Lee-Beck’s life with gang member Jay Hunter as they fought against racial injustice in South Central Los Angeles in the 1990s. The cast also features Robert Ri’chard and Draya Michele.

Danielle Beckman-Hunter, the daughter of Joanne and Jay, wrote the story, with the screenplay by director Preston A. Whitmore.

Dean Devlin, CEO of Electric Entertainment, said, “This biopic is a moving love story about two people trying to right wrongs in their community and beyond. Even though it takes place in the 1990’s, the film’s theme, unfortunately, still holds true today.”

Joanne Lee-Beck added, “This story has been 28 years in the making. I am so proud that this film can authentically portray my life’s purpose, and how I wasn’t afraid to live it. Hopefully my story can shine a light on what this country is facing today, and encourage others to never stay silent when injustice is seen.”