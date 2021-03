Canada Merge for Better 5G

Toronto, Canada-based Rogers Communications has agreed to buy Calgary-based Shaw Communications.

The deal is valued at C$26 billion (U.S.$20.7 billion), including debt, and will combine two of Canada’s largest communications companies. After merging the combined company would invest C$2.5 billion (U.S.$ 2 billion) in 5G networks over the next five years across Western Canada.