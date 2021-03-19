AMC Networks Announces Digital Originals Slate

AMC Networks announced the development of a new digital originals slate.

AMC Networks is rapidly expanding its content slate to incorporate new formats and talent. In addition, the company is broadening its content distribution to encompass AVoD, SVoD, FAST channels, live-streaming platforms, and more.

New projects include a new season of the Better Call Saul Employee Training series, an animated show Slippin’ Jimmy, a scripted series Dead in the Water, and comedy series Cooper’s Bar. AMCN Digital Originals will serve as the studio for the digital content slate.

Kim Kelleher, president of commercial revenue and partnerships for AMC Networks, stated, “We have a long history of creating award-winning original digital content that engages our passionate audiences. As we develop and curate new, high-quality ad-supported environments, we are marrying our proven creative ability with expanded reach, opening up new distinct destinations for our fans and meaningful opportunities for our advertising partners, all sold through our AMCN Digital offering.”