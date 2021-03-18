VCNI Rolls Out BET Channel On Pluto TV In Brazil

ViacomCBS Networks International (VCNI) will launch BET (Black Entertainment Television) on Pluto TV in Brazil on March 26, 2021.

The BET channel will feature the brand’s most-watched series and franchises, including Being Mary Jane, Real Husbands of Hollywood, American Soul, Boomerang, and a host of popular titles with Tyler Perry, such as Tyler Perry’s House of Payne and Tyler Perry’s The Oval, among others. The BET content will be dubbed in Portuguese and will be available for free.

Monde Twala, senior vice president of BET International and ViacomCBS Networks Africa, Editorial and general manager, commented, “We are not only expanding BET’s global footprint in an important market, but bringing the very best of Black culture, entertainment and excellence to an incredible base of fans in Brazil.”

Tiago Worcman, SVP Youth & Entertainment Brands at ViacomCBS Networks Americas, added, “We are incredibly proud to bring BET to Brazil. It is a brand that has greatly contributed to the global paradigm shift that we are witnessing unfold today. Available for free on Pluto TV starting March 26, BET celebrates the brilliance of Black culture with unique and relatable entertainment we think the Brazilian audiences will love.”