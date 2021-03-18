Up The Ladder: Kanal D International

Kanal D International brought on Tugba Yilmaz to serve as Traffic and Product specialist.

As part of the KDI Traffic team led by Burcak Coskundeniz, Yilmaz will support the broadcast traffic related to programming distribution. She previously served as Broadcast & Traffic specialist for Foreign Language Channels at Demirören Media’s pay-TV channel D-Smart.

Kerim Emrah Turna, executive director of Kanal D International, commented, “Kanal D International continues to grow in both distribution and linear TV businesses. With our enlarging dynamic team, we will continue to provide excellence to our clients both in content and product.”