Banijay Confirms ‘Changing Rooms’ Comeback In Germany

Banijay announced that commercial broadcaster RTLZWEI ordered a four-part series of Changing Rooms for Germany.

Produced by Banijay Productions Germany, Changing Rooms follows two sets of homeowners as they race to renovate a room in each other’s houses. The home renovation format returns to Germany after 15 years.

Changing Rooms initially premiered in the U.K. in 1996. It has since been adapted in 12 markets. This year, the format also returns to U.K. on Channel 4, in a partnership with Dulux.

Lucas Green, global head of Content Operations, Creative Networks at Banijay, stated, “In a year when the world has been forced to stay at home, we’ve learned that property and interior shows have become more relevant than ever before. Home renovation and DIY are thriving and viewers are hungry for inspiration for refreshing and fun designs. With the U.K. and now Germany updating the show to suit the Instagram and Pinterest generation, we are already seeing advanced interest in other markets.”

Shona Fraser, head of Entertainment & Development at RTLZWEI, commented, “We’re very excited to bring the Changing Rooms reboot to Germany and think it will be a perfect fit for our young female audience. We’ll be telling the story across all our linear and digital platforms to reach our audience on all touchpoints.”