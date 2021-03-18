Autentic Distribution Presents New In-House Productions

Autentic Distribution revealed new in-house productions part of its factual programming slate for spring.

New titles include the historical crime mini-series Kings of St. Pauli – The Rise and Fall of Hamburg’s Pimp Gangs (pictured) and the two-part documentary Europe’s Forgotten Dictatorships. Both series will be available starting June 2021.

For travel content, Autentic Distribution adds two-part documentary By Mail Ship through the South Seas, which is currently available.

In addition, Explosive – Men on a Dangerous Mission and Badass Professions are joining Autentic’s Factual Entertainment catalogue.

Mirjam Strasser, head of Sales & Acquisitions at Autentic Distribution, said, “These broad-range factual productions of our colleagues are great additions to our Spring Slate. With exceptional good storytelling and breath-taking sceneries, the latest additions captivate viewers and meet the current demand for factual content, especially in trending genres like Crime, Travel, Factual Entertainment, Wildlife and Science.”