Apple TV+ Orders Maya Rudolph Comedy Series

Apple TV+ gave a straight-to-series order for a new comedy series starring Maya Rudolph.

Created by Alan Yang and Matt Hubbard, the new series revolves around a woman whose husband leaves her with 87 billion dollars. Yang previously collaborated with Apple TV+ on the anthology series Little America.

Universal Television will serve as the studio, with Rudolph executive producing through her production company Animal Pictures. Natasha Lyonne, Danielle Renfrew Behrens, and 3 Arts’ Dave Becky will also serve as executive producers.