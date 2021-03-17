ZED Inks Sales Deals For Two Royal Family Docs

ZED secured several sales deals for two documentaries focused on royal families.

Produced by Elephant and Chrysalide Productions for France Télévisions, Queen Elizabeth’s Last Battles (pictured) shares insight into the reign of Queen Elizabeth II. It features recent archival material as well as interviews with those close to the Royal Family. The film was picked up by Telefonica/Canal+ España, RSI, RTBF, RTS, RTVE, Societe Radio Canada, SVT, LTV, and United Media Group.

Chloé Persyn-Preljocaj, head of Distribution at ZED, commented, “This extensive film on Queen Elizabeth II has uncovered a powerful woman, who’s still standing despite the difficulties. And today more than ever, there’s a global – and growing – fascination for her story, and that of the British monarchy.”

ZED also closed deals for Her Name Was Grace Kelly, produced by Patrick Spica Productions for France Télévisions. The documentary presents an unprecedented portrait of the movie star who became Princess of Monaco. The independent distributor secured sales with Reelz, Channel 4, ZDF, NHK, Radio Canada, VRT, and Sky Network Television, among others.