Up The Ladder: WildBear Entertainment

WildBear Entertainment brought on Dr. Chadden Hunter as an executive producer.

Hunter will work with WildBear’s team to bolster the company’s slate of blue-chip natural history content and films. His responsibilities also include securing new commissions and running productions.

In his distinguished career in natural history filmmaking, Hunter has worked with both the BBC Natural History Unit and National Geographic, among others. His projects have garnered 12 Emmys and eight BAFTAs.

Michael Tear, CEO of WildBear Entertainment, said, “We are thrilled to welcome Chadden to the team. His appointment not only gives us an additional resource to capitalize on this current demand but also, more importantly, he brings extraordinary expertise from working all over the world at every stage of the creative process, from operating cameras to directing, producing and presenting. And he knows his stuff: Chadden’s enviable production credits are underpinned by impressive academic qualifications in zoology and ecology.”