Showtime To Premiere ‘The Man Who Fell To Earth’

Showtime will exclusively premiere the upcoming original series The Man Who Fell To Earth.

Based on the novel of the same name and the film starring David Bowie, The Man Who Fell To Earth centers on a new alien character who must confront his own past to determine the future of humans. The drama series will star BAFTA Award winner Chiwetel Ejiofor. The drama series will enter production in London in April for an exclusive premiere on Showtime in 2022.

The Man Who Fell To Earth is produced by CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Timberman/Beverly. Series writers Alex Kurtzman and Jenny Lumet will also serve as executive producers alongside John Hlavin. All three will also serve as showrunners. Sarah Timberman, Carl Beverly and Heather Kadin are also executive producers.

ViacomCBS Global Distribution will oversee distribution.

Jana Winograde, president of Entertainment, Showtime Networks, remarked, “We could not be more excited to bring The Man Who Fell To Earth to Showtime. This provocative drama, beautifully written by Alex Kurtzman, Jenny Lumet and John Hlavin harkens to the original film but feels reborn in capturing the themes of modern culture while challenging our assumptions of human nature. Chiwetel Ejiofor is a mesmerizing actor who draws you in with every action, thought and emotion, and he will be a phenomenal force igniting this journey.”