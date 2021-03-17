Rakuten TV Reveals ‘Ona Carbonell’ Doc

Rakuten TV announced its new feature-length documentary Ona Carbonell: Starting Over.

Directed by Adán Bonet, the 90-minute documentary tells the story of Ona Carbonell, the synchronized swimmer and Double Olympic medalist. The film presents an intimate portrait of the athlete in her day-to-day life, following the past 11 months after the birth of her son and her preparation for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. Production began in summer 2020.

Ona Carbonell: Starting Over will premiere exclusively for free on Rakuten TV in fall 2021.

Teresa Lopez, EU content director at Rakuten TV, stated, “Empowerment and optimism are core values of our company and Ona captures them perfectly in her day-to-day life, with her unwavering determination. As a mother and professional, I am especially proud to be part of this inspirational production.”